Gratus Capital LLC Invests $14.49 Million in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Gratus Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 410,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,494,000. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.31% of Brookfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,107,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,194,000 after buying an additional 93,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,888,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,754,000 after purchasing an additional 911,454 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 2,147.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,617,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456,621 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,980,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,313,000 after purchasing an additional 193,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,482,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,572,000 after purchasing an additional 445,466 shares in the last quarter. 70.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BIPC traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.36. 392,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,438. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $48.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.45. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 1.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.50%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

