Gratus Capital LLC Has $5.37 Million Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Gratus Capital LLC raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 93.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,479,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,390,000 after purchasing an additional 50,290 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AON by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,331,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,406,000 after purchasing an additional 179,238 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in AON by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $727,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of AON by 3.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,523,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,094,000 after purchasing an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in AON by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,311,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,219,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on AON from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of AON from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AON from $318.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on AON from $378.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $329.69.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total transaction of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christa Davies sold 40,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.29, for a total value of $12,582,979.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 159,570 shares in the company, valued at $49,991,685.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,175,613.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,914 shares of company stock valued at $16,915,360. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $4.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $288.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,765,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,319. Aon plc has a 1 year low of $268.06 and a 1 year high of $347.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $311.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $311.35. The company has a market cap of $62.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.86 by ($0.20). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,083.00% and a net margin of 19.04%. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. AON’s payout ratio is 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

