Gratus Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,120 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,602,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,485,677,624.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.22, for a total value of $1,164,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,091,541.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.59, for a total value of $4,148,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,602,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,485,677,624.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 614,193 shares of company stock worth $178,936,148. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Salesforce stock traded up $0.91 on Monday, reaching $277.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,998,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,438,188. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $291.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.59. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $268.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 10.42%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Monday, April 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.61.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

