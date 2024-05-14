Gratus Capital LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Gratus Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577,732 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 23.6% during the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,184,000 after buying an additional 10,125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 48.8% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 3,886 shares during the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 136,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 21.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 145,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,641 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.98. 208,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,628. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.55 and a twelve month high of $50.12.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

