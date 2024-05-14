Gratus Capital LLC Boosts Stake in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 257,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of Confluent worth $6,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,824,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,230,000 after purchasing an additional 470,002 shares during the last quarter. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Confluent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,512,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Confluent by 18,649.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Confluent by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 561,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,139,000 after buying an additional 94,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Confluent by 45.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,044,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,939,000 after buying an additional 327,940 shares during the period. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Confluent from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Confluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Confluent in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on Confluent from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In other news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Chad Verbowski sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $191,710.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 404,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,001,845.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $132,104.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 123,497 shares in the company, valued at $3,970,428.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 873,277 shares of company stock valued at $28,572,424. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of CFLT stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.96. The company had a trading volume of 4,642,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,841,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.14 and a beta of 0.93. Confluent, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22.

About Confluent

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

