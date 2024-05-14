Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Gratus Capital LLC

Gratus Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 27.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,657 shares during the quarter. Gratus Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 342,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after acquiring an additional 17,821 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,658,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,092,000 after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $742,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD remained flat at $17.65 on Monday. 3,102,229 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,759,898. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.50. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1723 per share. This represents a $2.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 22nd.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

