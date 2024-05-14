Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday.

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

Shares of GLAD traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.31. The stock had a trading volume of 85,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,479. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.80. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $18.38 and a 12 month high of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $485.24 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.23.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.31). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 73.15% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $24.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. Gladstone Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.74%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Institutional investors own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

Featured Stories

