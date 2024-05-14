Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Downgraded to “Underperform” at William Blair

William Blair downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DNA. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $1.25 to $1.10 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $7.00 to $3.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.20.

Ginkgo Bioworks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DNA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,579,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,400,266. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.29. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.55.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.50 million. Ginkgo Bioworks had a negative net margin of 409.11% and a negative return on equity of 52.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ginkgo Bioworks

In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 51,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.05, for a total value of $53,727.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 865,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $908,332.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 47,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $40,157.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 925,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $777,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DNA. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 507,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 109,927 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 132,316,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,494,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016,221 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 79.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 115,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 51,170 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,412,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,000 after buying an additional 216,434 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 58,746,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,331,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958,613 shares during the period. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming in the United States. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. It serves pharma and biotech, agriculture, industrial and environment, food and nutrition, consumer and technology, and government and defense industries.

See Also

