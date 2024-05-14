George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Plug Power Stock Up 12.9 %
Shares of PLUG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,907,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,968,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.
Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.
Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.
