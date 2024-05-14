George C. Mcnamee Sells 10,000 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) Director George C. Mcnamee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total value of $25,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 639,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,637,304.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Plug Power Stock Up 12.9 %

Shares of PLUG traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 50,907,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,968,348. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.64. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.81.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 181.96% and a negative return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $2.90 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HSBC decreased their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Roth Mkm upgraded Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Plug Power from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.90.

Institutional Trading of Plug Power

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Plug Power in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Mosley Wealth Management acquired a new position in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power in the first quarter worth $36,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plug Power in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.48% of the company’s stock.

About Plug Power

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

