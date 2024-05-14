G6 Materials (CVE:GGG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.08

G6 Materials Corp. (CVE:GGG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 71400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.
G6 Materials Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 898.44.
About G6 Materials
G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.
