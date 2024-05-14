Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Fresh2 Group Price Performance
NASDAQ:FRES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Fresh2 Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.
Fresh2 Group Company Profile
