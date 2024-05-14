Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES) Short Interest Up 112.5% in April

Fresh2 Group Limited (NASDAQ:FRES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,000 shares, an increase of 112.5% from the April 15th total of 24,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Fresh2 Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:FRES traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,007. Fresh2 Group has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $6.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.66.

Get Fresh2 Group alerts:

Fresh2 Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Fresh2 Group Limited, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, markets, and sells multi-cancer screening and detection tests using cancer differentiation analysis technology and device to corporations and life insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It also offers physical checkup packages, as well as technology services comprising market research, designing, coding, developing, testing, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Fresh2 Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresh2 Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.