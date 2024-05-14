Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.85

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.85 and last traded at $52.65, with a volume of 24739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.74.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLQL. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the first quarter worth $202,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $305,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 49.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

