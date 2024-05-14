Forum Financial Management LP Sells 901 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 901 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Orange were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORAN. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC boosted its position in Orange by 15.3% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,852,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,287,000 after buying an additional 245,958 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its position in Orange by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 1,022,344 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,747,000 after acquiring an additional 18,549 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Orange by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 827,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,508,000 after purchasing an additional 59,052 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Orange by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 25,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Orange by 16.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 357,145 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 50,325 shares during the period.

Get Orange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Orange in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.08.

Orange Price Performance

NYSE ORAN traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $11.45. 267,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 312,488. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.66. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.97 and a 52-week high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Orange Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Orange Profile

(Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.