Forum Financial Management LP Sells 6,772 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,772 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 15,665 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $4,073,000. Finally, abrdn plc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 652,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,236,000 after acquiring an additional 272,976 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 21,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.47, for a total value of $895,005.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,837,573.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $41.49. 4,841,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,447,655. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.85.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on USB shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.02.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

