Forum Financial Management LP Sells 1,526 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in Chevron by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its position in Chevron by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,796 shares of company stock worth $2,575,361. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.10.

Chevron Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,377,224. The company has a market capitalization of $303.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.60. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

