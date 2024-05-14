Forum Financial Management LP Cuts Stake in Stepan (NYSE:SCL)

Forum Financial Management LP lowered its holdings in shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Stepan were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCL. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 2,141.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 34,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Stepan by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 23,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of SCL stock traded down $1.10 on Monday, reaching $87.95. 55,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,274. Stepan has a 52 week low of $63.60 and a 52 week high of $100.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 53.69 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.96.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.29. Stepan had a return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $551.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Stepan’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Stepan will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total transaction of $327,730.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,029,142.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Stepan news, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $174,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 250,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,916,602.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director F Quinn Stepan, Jr. sold 3,637 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $327,730.07. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 255,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,029,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 10,637 shares of company stock valued at $957,940. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Profile

(Free Report)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Featured Stories

