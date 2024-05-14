Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the April 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund stock. Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000. Bath Savings Trust Co owned about 1.91% of Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund alerts:

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of ASET traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 593 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,614. Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a one year low of $26.98 and a one year high of $31.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Announces Dividend

Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0862 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

(Get Free Report)

The FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (ASET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is a fund-of-funds that gives investors diversified global exposure to real assets. ASET was launched on Nov 23, 2015 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexshares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.