First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Shares Down 4.3%

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) dropped 4.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $20.01 and last traded at $20.03. Approximately 298,403 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 515,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

FWRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 2.52%. The firm had revenue of $242.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William A. Kussell sold 8,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $185,330.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,238.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Christopher Anthony Tomasso sold 121,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $2,982,777.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,559,245.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,085,127 shares of company stock valued at $170,038,222. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,940,000. 12 West Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in the 3rd quarter worth $3,717,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 201.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 75,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 50,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation boosted its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 226,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.

