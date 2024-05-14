First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 111.1% from the April 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FEP. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 37.2% in the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund by 11.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Get First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of FEP stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.66. 15,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,211. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund has a 12 month low of $30.76 and a 12 month high of $38.76. The company has a market cap of $218.43 million, a P/E ratio of -58.61 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.79.

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2853 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund’s dividend payout ratio is currently -218.18%.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund (FEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Europe index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 200 companies selected from the S&P Europe BMI based on the S&P’s AlphaDex selection methodology. FEP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Europe AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.