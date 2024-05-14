First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 157,600 shares, a growth of 106.3% from the April 15th total of 76,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 835,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTSM remained flat at $59.69 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 537,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,958. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.71. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1 year low of $59.40 and a 1 year high of $59.94.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.249 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th.
First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
