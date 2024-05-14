FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) PT Lowered to $6.75 at Roth Mkm

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Roth Mkm from $7.50 to $6.75 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and issued a $4.50 target price (down from $8.50) on shares of FIGS in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded FIGS from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on FIGS from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of FIGS from $4.85 to $4.25 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FIGS presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.30.

NYSE:FIGS traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $5.76. 5,578,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,825,825. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94. FIGS has a 12 month low of $4.37 and a 12 month high of $8.84. The firm has a market cap of $978.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.00, a P/E/G ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.41.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $119.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.38 million. FIGS had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 6.12%. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FIGS will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total transaction of $87,321.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 409,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 15,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.54, for a total value of $87,321.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 409,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,613.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 28,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $139,922.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,292,774.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,200 shares of company stock worth $237,349 over the last three months. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of FIGS by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FIGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the third quarter worth about $78,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

