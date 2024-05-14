Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,454,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,557 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.71% of Ferguson worth $280,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FERG. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Ferguson by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Ferguson by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Ferguson stock traded down $1.84 on Monday, hitting $219.69. 630,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,095,862. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $213.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $142.27 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The company has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Ferguson plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.74%.

Ferguson Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

