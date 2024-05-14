Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

EURN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Euronav from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $17.86 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Euronav from $17.86 to $21.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE EURN traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.67. 361,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,168,735. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.46. Euronav has a one year low of $14.10 and a one year high of $19.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $4.57 per share. This is a positive change from Euronav’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $18.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 92.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EURN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth $91,459,000. PSquared Asset Management AG purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the fourth quarter valued at $43,207,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,391,000. Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Euronav in the fourth quarter worth about $27,123,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Euronav during the 4th quarter worth about $17,953,000.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. It also owns and operates a fleet of vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

