Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) PT Raised to C$32.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Cormark from C$30.00 to C$32.50 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ERO. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$32.25 to C$33.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. TD Securities lifted their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a C$30.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$29.46.

Get Ero Copper alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ERO

Ero Copper Stock Up 0.7 %

TSE:ERO opened at C$29.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. Ero Copper has a 1-year low of C$15.72 and a 1-year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 2.0391588 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lyle Braaten sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$29.45, for a total transaction of C$147,232.50. Insiders own 11.06% of the company’s stock.

Ero Copper Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.