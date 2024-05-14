Eq LLC Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.61. The stock had a trading volume of 450,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,536. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $115.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.81. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.3842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

