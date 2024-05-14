Eq LLC Makes New $1.23 Million Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 0.9% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWM. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $204.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,522,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,452,457. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $202.52 and its 200 day moving average is $194.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.