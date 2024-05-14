Eq LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Eq LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 26,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,792,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 8.7% of Eq LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after acquiring an additional 7,943,467 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $869,104,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,554,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,606,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,484,825,000 after buying an additional 1,231,615 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of VOO traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $478.80. 3,106,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,756. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $471.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.31. The company has a market cap of $433.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $483.23.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
