Eq LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Eq LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 20,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 1.2% of Eq LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Vestor Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 771.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.30. 2,350,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,429,644. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.55 and a 52-week high of $82.39. The company has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.2616 dividend. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

