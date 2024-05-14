Eq LLC Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Eq LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Eq LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 57,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 21,956 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,807,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,463,000.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IHI traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $55.40. 791,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83.

About iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

