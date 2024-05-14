EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Piper Sandler raised their price target on EOG Resources from $141.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

EOG stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $129.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,001,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,378,532. EOG Resources has a one year low of $106.32 and a one year high of $139.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.33.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.33% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, President Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.27, for a total value of $168,829.92. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 161,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,987,669.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Wright Investors Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.4% during the first quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 6,163 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,822 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 4.1% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,152 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

