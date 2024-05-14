Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,109 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 975.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,491,000 after purchasing an additional 120,175 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC now owns 28,021 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 121,576 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,204,000 after buying an additional 4,359 shares during the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,481,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,939,080. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.38. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $25.19 and a twelve month high of $29.99.

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.02. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

