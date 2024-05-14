Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,210. Engie has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, FlexGen, Retail, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, offshore wind, and geothermal.

