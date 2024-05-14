Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Short Interest Update

Engie SA (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 137,500 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the April 15th total of 66,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 199,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Engie Stock Performance
Shares of Engie stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,210. Engie has a twelve month low of $14.55 and a twelve month high of $18.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.82 and a 200-day moving average of $16.76.
Engie Company Profile
