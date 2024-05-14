eBullion (OTCMKTS:EBML) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1.50

eBullion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EBML – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.
eBullion Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.54.
eBullion Company Profile
eBullion, Inc provides precious metals spot contract trading services for gold and silver trading through electronic trading platform located in Hong Kong. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong.
