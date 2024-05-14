Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DCO. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Ducommun in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Ducommun from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.20.

Ducommun Trading Down 1.6 %

DCO traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.64. The stock had a trading volume of 58,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a P/E ratio of 47.60 and a beta of 1.26. Ducommun has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.85.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $190.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.20 million. Ducommun had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ducommun will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ducommun

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ducommun by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,098 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in Ducommun in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Ducommun by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 9,972 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 19.8% during the third quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter worth $2,704,000. Institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Incorporated provides engineering and manufacturing services for products and applications used primarily in the aerospace and defense, industrial, medical, and other industries in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Systems and Structural Systems. The Electronic Systems segment provides cable assemblies and interconnect systems; printed circuit board assemblies; electronic, electromechanical, and mechanical components and assemblies, as well as lightning diversion systems; and radar enclosures, aircraft avionics racks, shipboard communications and control enclosures, printed circuit board assemblies, cable assemblies, wire harnesses, interconnect systems, lightning diversion strips, surge suppressors, conformal shields, and other assemblies.

