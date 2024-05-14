Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) in a report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

DFS has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Discover Financial Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Discover Financial Services from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up from $117.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $139.00 to $121.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $140.00 to $111.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $126.29.

Shares of DFS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $124.17. 1,472,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,074,428. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $79.04 and a 52-week high of $131.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($1.88). The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.58 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 311.3% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares during the period. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $9,832,000. Invesco LLC purchased a new stake in Discover Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 6,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 20,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,696,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

