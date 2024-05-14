Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 126.5% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSGet Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. 23,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLSFree Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 30.82% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

