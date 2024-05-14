Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 126.5% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GGLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. 23,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares stock. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ( NASDAQ:GGLS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 40,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP owned about 30.82% of Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.

