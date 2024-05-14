Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS) Short Interest Up 126.5% in April

Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares (NASDAQ:GGLS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 126.5% from the April 15th total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of GGLS traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $14.06. 23,893 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,465. Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares has a 12 month low of $13.56 and a 12 month high of $21.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.86.
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares
Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily GOOGL Bear 1X Shares ETF (GGLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alphabet Inc Class A index. The fund provides inverse (-1x) exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Google stock. GGLS was launched on Sep 7, 2022 and is managed by Direxion.
