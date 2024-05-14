Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stock Holdings Lowered by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,994 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FANG. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 559.0% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 257 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,153,020.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,031,153.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,575 shares of company stock worth $11,491,006 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 0.7 %

FANG stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $200.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,383,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,937. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.16. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.41 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.91.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.98 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 20.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FANG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Diamondback Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $129.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $147.00 to $129.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.