Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Shares Up 12.8%

Shares of Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) shot up 12.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 257,991 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 322,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Defiance Silver Stock Up 27.7 %

The firm has a market cap of C$76.84 million, a PE ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 12.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70.

Get Defiance Silver alerts:

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.50 million during the quarter.

Insider Activity

Defiance Silver Company Profile

In related news, insider Breakaway Strategic Resources Segregated Portfolio sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total value of C$300,000.00. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.