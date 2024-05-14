Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Purchased by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Summitry LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $638,167,000 after purchasing an additional 160,369 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $380,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,570,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 56,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $445.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $494.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $407.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,402,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,199. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $345.55 and a 52 week high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $395.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.12%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

