CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Sees Large Volume Increase

CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 47,677 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 38,649 shares.The stock last traded at $19.83 and had previously closed at $20.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CAPL. StockNews.com cut shares of CrossAmerica Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAPL

CrossAmerica Partners Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.57. The company has a market capitalization of $718.01 million, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.52.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 701.44% and a net margin of 0.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

CrossAmerica Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. CrossAmerica Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 344.26%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAPL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. raised its position in CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% in the third quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossAmerica Partners in the first quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossAmerica Partners Company Profile

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

Featured Stories

