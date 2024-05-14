Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) Short Interest Up 116.7% in April

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a growth of 116.7% from the April 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $362,000. Finally, Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $866,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Cross Timbers Royalty Trust alerts:

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CRT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.97. 48,209 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,319. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $26.10. The company has a market cap of $83.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.73.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust ( NYSE:CRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 418.94% and a net margin of 93.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.67%. This is a boost from Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 84.46%.

About Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 90% net profits interests in certain producing and nonproducing royalty and overriding royalty interest properties in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico; and 75% net profits working interest in four properties in Texas and three properties in Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Timbers Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.