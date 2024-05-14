Creatd (NASDAQ:VOCL) Hits New 1-Year High at $2.05

Creatd, Inc. (NASDAQ:VOCL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 2515 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.
Creatd Stock Up 5.1 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $570.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 4.05.
About Creatd
Creatd, Inc, a technology company, provides economic opportunities for creators in the United States. It operates in four segments: Creatd Labs, Creatd Partners, Creatd Ventures, and Creatd Studios. The company's flagship product is Vocal, a content distribution platform that delivers a digital publishing platform organized into niche-communities capable of hosting various rich media content.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Creatd
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Why These Companies Are Buying Back Stock Lately
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- GameStop is Roaring Based on Speculation Not Substance
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Hot Stock Upgrades That Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for Creatd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creatd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.