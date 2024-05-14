Cornish Metals (LON:CUSN) Stock Price Down 17.2%

Cornish Metals Inc. (LON:CUSN – Get Free Report) traded down 17.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8.16 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8.17 ($0.10). 1,980,173 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average session volume of 416,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.86 ($0.12).

Cornish Metals Stock Down 11.8 %

The company has a market cap of £46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,150.00 and a beta of 2.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 10.

About Cornish Metals

Cornish Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United Kingdom. The company primarily explores for tin, tungsten, zinc, silver, nickel, lithium, and copper deposits. Its flagship projects are the South Crofty project comprising an underground mine permission area that covers 1,490 hectares located in the Central Mining District of Cornwall, the United Kingdom.

