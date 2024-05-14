Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Up 0.4%

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.61 and last traded at $63.52. 2,734,793 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 13,644,211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.47. The stock has a market cap of $273.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 23.41%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.60%.

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 57,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total transaction of $3,491,990.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $13,594,097.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,107 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,962.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 380,405 shares of company stock worth $23,209,645 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

