Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NET. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $115.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.57.

Cloudflare Stock Up 2.3 %

NYSE:NET traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $73.57. 2,308,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,909,817. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.12 and a 200 day moving average of $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. Cloudflare has a twelve month low of $49.10 and a twelve month high of $116.00. The stock has a market cap of $25.00 billion, a PE ratio of -138.81 and a beta of 1.15.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $362.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.70 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares in the company, valued at $16,721,676.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 44,220 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.16, for a total value of $4,429,075.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,363,066 shares in the company, valued at $136,524,690.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,115,298 shares of company stock valued at $104,795,772. 12.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cloudflare

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 595.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

