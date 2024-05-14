CIBC Raises Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF) Price Target to C$9.00

Copperleaf Technologies (TSE:CPLF – Free Report) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Copperleaf Technologies from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copperleaf Technologies has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.21.

Copperleaf Technologies stock opened at C$8.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$654.99 million, a PE ratio of -18.06, a P/E/G ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a current ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.28. Copperleaf Technologies has a twelve month low of C$4.94 and a twelve month high of C$9.15.

Copperleaf Technologies Inc provides decision analytics software solutions to companies managing critical infrastructure worldwide. The company offers Copperleaf Asset, which enables organizations to create, manage, and visualize asset strategies that maximize business value while managing risk; Copperleaf Portfolio, a decision analytics solution to create, manage, and communicate investment plans; Copperleaf Value for organizations to create an enterprise understanding of value and align investment decisions with business strategy; Copperleaf CNAIM that provides a common framework for asset risk modeling and risk-based decision making for electric utilities; Copperleaf H2O solution for water utilities; and decision analytics consulting services.

