Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note published on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

CVR traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.25. 3,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,636. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.73 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 0.13.

Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.60) EPS for the quarter. Chicago Rivet & Machine had a negative return on equity of 16.48% and a negative net margin of 14.75%. The business had revenue of $6.78 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is -8.55%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Chicago Rivet & Machine stock. Cannell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,486 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Cannell Capital LLC owned approximately 1.18% of Chicago Rivet & Machine at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company's stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. It operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment engages in the manufacture and sale of automatic rivet setting machines, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

