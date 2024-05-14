Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 1,538 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,538 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 66.4% in the 4th quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

MUB remained flat at $106.80 during trading on Monday. 2,530,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,634,697. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.78 and a 12 month high of $108.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.87.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

