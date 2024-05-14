Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,401,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,444,000 after buying an additional 58,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 102.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,090,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,693,000 after acquiring an additional 552,760 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 308,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 302,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,587,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 238,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOX traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $132.21. The stock had a trading volume of 54,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,789. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $134.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $129.87 and its 200 day moving average is $121.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

