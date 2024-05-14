Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VFH traded down $0.36 on Monday, reaching $101.17. The stock had a trading volume of 172,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,327. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $75.66 and a 1-year high of $102.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.33.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

